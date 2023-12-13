VANZANT, Mo.- The Prescott Family Reindeer Farm is bringing the magic of the North Pole to Douglas County. 2023 is the second year in business and the magic of Christmas is going strong.

Owner Sara Prescott has one thing in mind when starting the business. She wanted families to make memories, “Honestly, I created this place for moms. I’m a mom and I like to go to a place where we can do all the fun Christmas traditions.”

On top of meeting the reindeer, the farm is an educational experience. The hope is visitors will walk away knowing more about reindeer.

“Reindeer is the only deer species where males and females grow antlers, explains Sara Prescott, “All of our reindeer have antlers.”

The Prescott Reindeer Farm will be open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, December 16-18, 2023 and Friday, Saturday, December 22-23, 2023. You can find directions here.