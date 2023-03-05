SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Registration for Springfield Public Schools’ Explore summer school program opens March 6.

Students in grades K-8 can register for either seated or virtual classes. High school classes are only offered online, but students can earn up to two credits for their participation.

Seated class sessions will be held June 5-30 and July 10-21. Virtual class sessions will be offered June 5-30 and July 5-31.

Enrollment dates and times are staggered based on the grade level students will enter in August 2023. The enrollment schedule is as follows:

March 6, 7:30 a.m. — Grade 12

March 6, 12:00 p.m. — Grades 10-11

March 7, 7:30 a.m. — Grade 9

March 8, 7:30 a.m. — Grades 6-8

March 9, 7:30 a.m. — Grades 3-5

March 10, 7:30 a.m. — Grades K-2

The deadline to register for seated classes in June is May 15, and the deadline to register for seated classes in July is June 15. Enrollment for virtual classes doesn’t close.

A full catalog of classes, along with registration information is available on the SPS Explore website.