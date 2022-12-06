WEST PLAINS, Mo.- A man from West Plains, Missouri, was convicted Tuesday of being involved with the sexual exploitation of a 13-month-old child and distributing child pornography.

Kenneth Worthy, 46, was found guilty of one count of the sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

On March 4, 2021, the Southwest Cyber Crime Task Force interviewed Worthy during a child exploitation investigation. In the interview, Worthy admitted that he had used a 13-month-old child to produce pornography and sent those images to another person.

After seizing Worthlys phone, investigators found 10 images of child pornography that contained the 13-month-old child and Worthly.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes before returning with guilty verdicts for Worthy.

Worthy will be subject to 15 years in federal prison without parole.