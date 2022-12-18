MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of an 88-year-old mid-Missouri woman.

Betty L. Hayes, 88, was last in contact with a family member via phone on Dec. 16, 2021. She was reported missing from her home on Route C the next day.

Several law enforcement agencies have teamed up for a large-scale search and intensive investigation into her disappearance. Police have followed up on multiple leads but have yet to determine the whereabouts of Hayes one year later.

“Our office in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is still actively investigating to determine the whereabouts of Betty Hayes,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Joe Colston. “We will not rest until we have answers for the family and our community. These investigations sometimes take more time than we would like to have answers, but we are determined to find those answers.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with relevant information about Betty Hayes to contact the department at 660-327-4060 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.