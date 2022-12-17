LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Missouri cities were listed toward the top in a recent survey of sinful cities.

WalletHub published a survey last week measuring 182 American cities on a sin index measuring such things as anger, greed, vices, lust, and vanity. Three Missouri cities, the only ones in the state surveyed, placed toward the top of the list, with St. Louis at 2, Kansas City at 20, and Springfield at 62.

Las Vegas was number one as the most sinful city on the multi-state list, closely followed by St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Loius placed at the very top of the list on such factors as anger/hatred and excesses/vices.

Anger and hatred were calculated using violent crimes per capita coupled with the number of hate groups and incidents of bullying. Excesses and vices were measured using obesity rates and DUI, smoking, and drug use numbers.

Greed factoring included the number of casinos and Google searches for adult entertainment. Vanity measured the number of tanning salons coupled with Google searches for plastic surgery.

Saint Louis, Missouri, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, scored two and three behind Las Vegas. Bottom-of-the list went to Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Fremont, California, finishing just behind it.