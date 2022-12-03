Anyone can order a Mexican Pizza on May 19, but there is a select group that can get one on May 17 or May 18. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MISSOURI – Hungry for some fast food? You might be craving a cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, but you might “think outside the bun” in the Show-Me State.

A new study by Pricelisto determined the most popular fast-food restaurants in all 50 U.S. states. The research team found Taco Bell the most popular fast-food chain in Missouri.

Pricelisto conducted the study by analyzing Google data and search interest over the past 12 months.

According to the findings, Missouri’s top three preferences, in order, are Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and Steak ‘n Shake.

In an email to FOX 2, a spokesperson adds, “Fast food has become a staple of many Americans’ daily lives. Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily. Therefore there is such a huge number of fast-food branches spread across the states. … The vast array of cuisine available means Americans have a fantastic choice of dining experiences to enjoy.”

As for states neighboring Missouri, some of the findings revealed the top fast-food restaurants to be…