SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Tuesday night, The Springfield Public Schools Board Of Directors voted “yes” to send voters a $220 million bond in April 2023.

“It would not be an increase in the debt service levy for the district. It would remain steady at $0.73. So, I think that’s important.” said Stephen Hall, SPS (Springfield Public Schools) Chief Communications Officer.

If approved, the money will go towards major upgrades across the district.

School districts use bonds to raise money to fund capital improvement projects.

This includes the construction of brand-new buildings for two middle schools.

One of those is Pipkin Middle School.

“Pipkin Middle School has the lowest condition score of any of the 50-plus buildings in Springfield Public Schools,” said Hall.

The principal of Pipkin, Duane Cox, is hopeful that his students will get a brand-new building.