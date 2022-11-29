SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tuesday night was the first reading of the proposal.

Stephen Hall of Springfield Public Schools says the language of the bond issue needs to be approved before a formal vote.

“The board could then look at the recommendations, make any necessary adjustments, which they have done, and now they are considering whether or not to send ballot language to voters in April,” said Hall.

If approved, voters could see the issue on the ballot next April.

A committee that had previously been behind recommended improvements during a bond issue in 2019 reassembled to determine the needs behind this potential bond issue.

Hall says the current tax levy would not increase but would extend by more years.

He says the issue would create several new storm shelter gyms at elementary schools, multiple new security features, and help create and/or renovate many school buildings.

“So this issue is about capital improvements for existing school buildings. And so the community task force on facilities, um, began meeting way back in 2018. That was the first time a task force like this had been assembled in it’s comprised of parents, um, staff members, community members, and it’s representative of all five high school attendance areas in the district.” said Hall

The proposal was not voted on Tuesday night.

Hall adds that the big projects with this potential bond would be a new pipkin middle school, a new reed middle school, and renovations to Pershing K-8th grade school.

Hall says the recommendations began earlier this year.

The School Board is expected to vote on whether to bring this to voters at the next meeting on December 13.