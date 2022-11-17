SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at Casey’s convenience store.

According to the SPD, on Halloween, Oct. 31, the suspect presented a firearm and demanded money at the Casey’s on 1510 N. Glenstone Ave. The suspect was wearing a ghillie suit or Halloween costume.

Security footage above shows images of the suspect without a mask.

The suspect is a white male with a mohawk-style haircut.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).