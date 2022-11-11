SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crisis cold weather shelters in Springfield will be open Friday, November 18.

A tweet from Springfield-Greene County Health said anyone needing shelter can get dinner and a ride by going to Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S. Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Here is a list of shelters from the health department’s website.

East Sunshine Church of Christ3721 E Sunshine417-408-8076Men’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Grace United Methodist Church600 S Jefferson417-869-0765Women’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Asbury United Methodist Church1500 S Campbell Ave417-865-1335Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
Unity Church of Springfield2214 E Seminole St 417-887-2214Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. 
The Connecting Grounds4341 W Chestnut Expy417-986-2552Family Shelter. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Shelter open November 1-March 31.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church1609 N. Summitt Ave.417-869-3646Men’s Shelter open the two coldest nights of the week when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space.
Revive 663839 W Chestnut Expy417-894-1167Adult Shelter. Pets Welcome. These are normally $10 to rent but are free on nights when the crisis cold weather shelters open. 

Shelters are open between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. between November 1 and March 1 on nights that the temperature is colder than 32 degrees overnight.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks arranged for vans to pick up people who need shelter. Pickup locations are announced on social media.