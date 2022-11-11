SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crisis cold weather shelters in Springfield will be open Friday, November 18.

A tweet from Springfield-Greene County Health said anyone needing shelter can get dinner and a ride by going to Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S. Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Here is a list of shelters from the health department’s website.

East Sunshine Church of Christ 3721 E Sunshine 417-408-8076 Men’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Grace United Methodist Church 600 S Jefferson 417-869-0765 Women’s Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Asbury United Methodist Church 1500 S Campbell Ave 417-865-1335 Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Unity Church of Springfield 2214 E Seminole St 417-887-2214 Adult Shelter open when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. The Connecting Grounds 4341 W Chestnut Expy 417-986-2552 Family Shelter. Pets welcome. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Shelter open November 1-March 31. Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1609 N. Summitt Ave. 417-869-3646 Men’s Shelter open the two coldest nights of the week when the temperature is 32 degrees F or below. Call ahead to ensure there is space. Revive 66 3839 W Chestnut Expy 417-894-1167 Adult Shelter. Pets Welcome. These are normally $10 to rent but are free on nights when the crisis cold weather shelters open.

Shelters are open between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. between November 1 and March 1 on nights that the temperature is colder than 32 degrees overnight.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks arranged for vans to pick up people who need shelter. Pickup locations are announced on social media.