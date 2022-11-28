SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tonight, the city council talked about the controversial project at the intersection of Sunshine and Jefferson.

It was the council’s fourth time looking at this building since March.

The future is still unclear for the vacant property after the city council did not pass or reject the coffee shop plan. But instead, members voted to table the issue until city staff can address concerns about the added traffic along Jefferson Avenue.

Recent changes to the developer’s plan seem to have led to the city coming to a compromise.

Those changes included shortening the hours of operation, moving drive-thru speakers and the dumpers, and adding outdoor seating.

The next meeting will be held on December 12th.