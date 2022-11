A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash.

Ronald McClellan, 61, of Buffalo, Missouri was driving eastbound around 10:30 a.m Saturday morning. McClellan drifted off the road and hit a utility pole.

McClellan was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.

According to SPD, this is the city’s 23rd fatal vehicle crash of 2022.