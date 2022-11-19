SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived they found a person with two gunshot wounds and the shooter fled.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot and is an isolated incident.

Springfield Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).