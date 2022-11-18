SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Detectives in Greene County are warning people of a scam targeting vulnerable people with the intent to steal money from them.

A Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the scam often targets elderly people.

Victims reported receiving a call that their loved one is either in jail or has been in a car crash. The scammer tells the victim their loved one needs a large amount of cash to bond out of jail or to pay legal fees.

The scammers then tell the victims to go to their bank and get a large amount of cash out and wait for someone to come to their home and get the money. The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of one of the cars a suspect was driving.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

The Facebook post asks that if you recognize this vehicle or have been a victim of this scam, please call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.