SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m.

Big Whiskey’s – 5 p.m. to midnight

City Cafe, 2129 – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Denny’s – 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Domino’s – 4 p.m.- Midnight

Golden Corral – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2734 North Kansas Expressway, Springfield, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Korean – 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hurts Donut Shops – 4 hours

Hooters – 4 p.m.- Midnight

IHOP 3804 South Glenstone, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 2647 North Kansas Expressway, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Nawab’s Indian Cuisine – 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m./ 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Papa John’s – 10 a.m. – Midnight

Prairie Pie – 9 a.m. to noon

Sakura Japanese restaurant – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant – 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Thai Express – 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Village Inn – 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Waffle House – 24/7

W.F. Cody’s – 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Ziggie’s Cafe – 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.