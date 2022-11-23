SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

  • Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m.
  • Big Whiskey’s – 5 p.m. to midnight
  • City Cafe, 2129 – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrel – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Denny’s – 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Domino’s – 4 p.m.- Midnight
  • Golden Corral – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • 2734 North Kansas Expressway, Springfield, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Golden Korean – 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Hurts Donut Shops – 4 hours
  • Hooters – 4 p.m.- Midnight
  • IHOP
    • 3804 South Glenstone, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.
    • 2647 North Kansas Expressway, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Nawab’s Indian Cuisine – 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m./ 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Papa John’s – 10 a.m. – Midnight
  • Prairie Pie – 9 a.m. to noon
  • Sakura Japanese restaurant – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Springfield Family Restaurant – 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Thai Express – 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Village Inn – 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Waffle House – 24/7
  • W.F. Cody’s – 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
  • Ziggie’s Cafe – 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.