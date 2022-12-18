SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With Christmas almost here, the Salvation Army is doing one final push for donations to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Jeff Smith with the Salvation Army said currently, the organization is a little behind in meeting the budgeted need of $1,023,000.

Bass Pro Shops is looking to help the effort with a dollar-for-dollar match.

Every dollar donated to the Red Kettles outside Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, starting Monday, Dec. 19, through Christmas Eve at 2:00 p.m., will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

“The bell ringers will be out here this week ringing,” said Smith. “They’re braving the cold. They’re not coming out here just because it’s fun. It is fun, but they’re coming out here to make an impact and help our neighbors in need. They would love to see you all drive up and make a donation.”

Smith said these donations would help the Salvation Army’s efforts all year.

“We have multiple feeding programs, disaster services, afterschool programs, summer daycare, our senior citizen program,” said Smith.