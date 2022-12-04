SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family.

Upon further investigation, two people were recovered dead in their residence.

Springfield Police Department says there is no danger to the public, and the investigation into the situation is ongoing.