SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony.

Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their reception.

“I don’t know why everybody doesn’t sing the O’Reilly jingle at their wedding,” bride Patti Crump Lemons told The New York Post from Paris on her honeymoon.

“Why?” You might ask. It turns out that Sibley wrote the song in the 80s and Crump Lemons is a video producer for O’Reilly.

According to The New York Post, the jingle musicians involved were already in attendance for the wedding, so Crump Lemons thought it would be funny to show her family and friends what she did for her day job.

“We just said, ‘Hey, we need to do an O’Reilly skit at the wedding.’ They just laughed about it and then we just kind of did it, impromptu,” Crump Lemons said. “That wasn’t part of my dream wedding when I was a little girl.”

The skit involved alternate takes of the jingle as Crump Lemons directed the performers with a bullhorn.

One guest managed to record the skit and put it on TikTok resulting in thousands of views, comments, and shares.

The video can be found here.

“I think most people just thought it was quirky and silly, but that’s just kind of the people that we are,” she said.

The New York Post managed to contact the couple during their honeymoon in Paris.

“I’m shocked today that many people want to view something like that,” Crump Lemons told the Post. “There were a lot of fun moments that day and that was just the icing on the cake.”