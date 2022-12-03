SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp.

According to the Springfield Police Department, one car was driving north on Glenstone, while another car was going southbound, turning to head east on I-44 around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Those two cars collided and ended up off the road, killing one woman.

In the aftermath, two people were taken to the hospital, while officers closed part of Glenstone near I-44 after the crash.

Lieutenant Steve Schwind from the Springfield Police Department says when crashes happen, drivers must be cautious during clean-up.

“We need to ensure safety of everybody involved, and then we need to secure the scene ourselves. And then not only the scene for the first responders but everybody else who may be driving past, who sees all the lights, all the sirens, takes her attention off the road. And, you know, it’s not uncommon to have other car accidents because somebody is not paying attention to the road when they see the lights.” said Schwind.

This crash is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.