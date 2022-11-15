SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is charged with assault and burglary after a resident of the home he entered shot him in the head.

Stephen Lewis Bailey Jr., 52, of Springfield, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and first-degree burglary.

Just after noon on Nov. 15, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from North Springfield. A juvenile had gone over to their neighbor’s house and requested to call 911.

When deputies arrived, they found a .410-caliber shotgun and a droplet of blood on the floor just inside the front door.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim and the juvenile told deputies that Bailey showed up to the residence and began threatening to kill the victim. He began strangling her in the living room before continuing the assault on a bed in a bedroom.

The residents of the home said that while Bailey was strangling the victim, he punched the family dog.

The juvenile asked Bailey several times to stop assaulting the victim. After a few times, Bailey allegedly replied to the child, telling them they were “next.”

The juvenile retrieved a shotgun from the living room closet and shot Bailey.

Bailey received a nonfatal gunshot wound to the head and fled the house.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call leading them to the suspect’s location in Springfield city limits. Bailey was arrested and then booked into the Greene County Jail just after 7 p.m. He has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance.