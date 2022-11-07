SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission has declared November 7 through November 13 as “Operation Green Light” week. It is a way to support military veterans and raise awareness about the challenges they face.

Multiple county buildings will be illuminated green with light bulbs to honor our nation’s veterans.

The GCC encourages the community to participate by changing one light bulb to a green one. The bulb should be seen by the public to potentially spark a conversation about the significance of the bulb and let veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“Veterans and their families have to make great sacrifices for our nation’s safety. We want to make sure our veterans in Greene County know their service matters and give our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

According to a press release by the GCC, Operation Green Light is in collaboration with the National Association of Counties (NaCo).

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually, with an estimated 20% increase in the near future.