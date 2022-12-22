SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A large venue space opened in Springfield for people to get out of the winter weather.

The Expo Center started welcoming people on Thursday.

Doors will once again open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Organizers explained using the space as a day warming center isn’t usual, but it is necessary given the conditions.

“Amazing amount of people that came together to make the Expo Center happen,” said Christie Love, who is a pastor with The Connecting Grounds. “We were really concerned about daytime options for people, knowing that the Veterans Coming Home Center closes at 4:30. Knowing that our libraries were going to open later because of snow.”

Multiple homeless people told OzarksFirst they are very thankful to have somewhere to go.