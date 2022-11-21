SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Before its hibernation time, Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears will celebrate Thanksgiving with a bear-friendly buffet that will be streamed online for viewers to see.

Black bears Yona and Lil’ Bear will be treated with Thanksgiving-themed treats, pumpkins and other goodies on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. as a part of the zoo’s fourth annual Beary Happy Thanksgiving.

The event will be live-streamed on their Facebook page. In-person guests at the zoo can watch from a viewing window.

“Stuffing yourself and taking a nap are favorite traditions for many on Thanksgiving,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “Since the boys will be settling down for winter soon, Thanksgiving is a great holiday to treat them before they take a long snooze.”

According to the zoo, Yona and Lil’ Bear do not go into full hibernation but will enter a state of decreased physiological activity called torpor.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.