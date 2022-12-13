SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some business owners on Division Street in Springfield are encouraging customers to not forget about them as construction is underway.

The city is working to rebuild the roadway on Division between National and Glenstone Avenue.

“We’re keeping all of the access open to business. We’re willing to work with them in any way throughout the project,” said Project Manager Andy Haase.

However, businesses said they have seen sales drop since construction started.

“Business has been pretty bad to the point where I’ve had to be able to go out and take out a loan just to make payroll,” said Steve Williams, who is the owner of Crosstown Barbeque. “It’s kind of frustrating because, you know, I have to go in debt to be able to survive. It’s something that’s kind of out of your control.”

Williams said the restaurant has supported the community over many years.

Now, they need some help of their own.

“My main concern is, even after the construction is over, you know, I have to basically rebuild again,” said Williams.

Another business on the stretch of the road told OzarksFirst that they have also seen business decrease during this time.

The city said construction is still expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.

“The roadway was in pretty dire need of needing to be done,” said Haase. “We just wanted to make sure that we went in, did it right, so that it would last for a long time. It will remain eastbound only throughout the majority of the project. Basically, until the roadway is finished being constructed.”