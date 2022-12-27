SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield, Missouri.

This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street in Springfield.

The vehicle is a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck” and has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of the letters fading off and is truck #91.

The truck should be bearing Missouri License 52H4YM.

If you have any information on this vehicle or have seen it call the Springfield Police Department or the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.