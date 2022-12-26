SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six.

Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years.

“Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns in public without a background check or a permit,” she said in an interview early Wednesday afternoon.

Anderman called the state legislature gun extremists, saying they’re pushing their own ‘ideological agenda’ while Missourians are paying the price.

“When Missouri repealed its law requiring someone to have a permit to purchase a firearm, it’s gun homicide and suicide rate increased substantially.”

“I don’t know if we can correlate the homicide rate and things. I know there have been some challenges,” Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz told us late Wednesday afternoon.

Schatz, a Republican who’s also running for retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, said he does not know if you can correlate the rise in crime to the repeal of the permit that used to be needed to purchase a firearm or not.

“We’ve got problems in our society that obviously we need to address that you know, the devaluing of human life and the problems that are out there,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that should be addressed as well as we’re trying to figure out how to get a grip on where things are going right now.”

Anderman criticized the Kansas legislature for eliminating the law that required people who are carrying a gun in public to get a permit and be subject to a background check.

“I think that the Kansas state legislature is dominated by people who are ideologically extreme when it comes to guns,” Anderman said. “They are willing to push their radical agenda on guns at the expense of the lives of their residents.”

Republican leadership in both the state house and state senate in Topeka would not respond to Anderman’s remarks Wednesday afternoon.