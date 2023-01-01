Missouri exceeds 1,000 roadway fatalities for the second year in a row

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) —With today starting the new year, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) website shows there have been 1,017 deaths on Missouri roadways for 2022.

In 2021, the death toll reached 1,011, breaking the 1,000 threshold for the first time since 2006.

This makes the second year in a row that deaths on Missouri roads exceed 1,000.

As new year’s celebrations approach this weekend, MoDOT is reminding people to make good decisions and urges people to never drive while impaired.