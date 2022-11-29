REPUBLIC, Mo.- A worldwide relief agency based in the Ozarks is giving back to those in need this holiday season with a bit of extra help on giving Tuesday.

Tuesday night, The Republic Chamber of Commerce was giving back to the community at Convoy Of Hope.

Macy Mitchell, the Director of the Republic Chambers of Commerce, said they wanted to put their word into action.

“We’ve got local business owners, we’ve got their families with them as well, and it’s just a great time to bring the community together in a way to serve together and get back,” said Mitchell.

Year-round Convoy of Hope helps families all over the world.

“It’s so great that today is Giving Tuesday, and they’re coming in on giving Tuesday and giving back to the community,” said Eathan Forhetz, the spokesperson for Convoy of Hope.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is giving Tuesday.

The day gives non-profits a chance to shine a light on the good they do for the communities.

They packed over 800 bags of groceries, all of which will be sent to families in the Republic area.

“A bag of groceries is a great way to show that you care about somebody,” said Forhetz.

Today was about giving to the ones who will need it most this season.