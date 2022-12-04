REPUBLIC, Mo.- Amazon workers said they usually get asked by others how many “peaks” they have been through.

It refers to the busy peak season surrounding holiday sales.

At the Amazon fulfillment center in Republic, Site Leader Andrew Lee said he’s currently in his sixth peak.

“I feel like every year it gets a little different,” said Lee.

Amazon orders keep pouring in, especially this year, as the company breaks sales records.

“The most sales in our company’s history on Black Friday,” said Lee.

It’s a constantly moving process at the fulfillment center that OzarksFirst was able to see firsthand in a tour.

Here are some statistics from the company:

• 2,000,000: Orders expected to be processed at the Amazon fulfillment center during the holidays alone by the end of 2022.

• 70,000: Number of products processed daily during the holidays; an increase from the 42,000 orders processed outside the holiday season.

“Knowing where we’re out here in southwest Missouri, we’re in a very awesome location for to reach the United States and the world, really,” said Lee. “We knew there was anticipation because we had so many units inside of our facility that we would have the chance to ship out a lot.”

With that in mind, Lee said the site recently ramped up hiring.

“We continue to hire throughout the holiday season into the new year,” said Lee.

While employees are hard at work to get packages delivered on time, Lee said there are things customers should keep in mind.

“Order sooner rather than later,” said Lee. “Get on the website, look and see if you can get those gifts out quicker. You can probably order up to about the 21st to make sure you get that package by Christmas.”