TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issue.

InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc. recalls frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled item was sold exclusively at Walmart, InnovAsian confirmed. The retailer issued a full list of locations where it was sold, encompassing 29 states.

“The impacted products were from a singular production run and isolated to a singular retailer (Walmart),” a representative for the brand told Nexstar.

People with allergies to shellfish could have an allergic reaction if consumed. So far, no illnesses have been reported to InnovAsian.

The affected product includes:

Walmart is also providing a full list of Walmart locations where the product was sold.

18.5-ounce Crispy Chicken with Almonds

Lot code 22321-1 (located on back panel – bottom right corner)

(located on back panel – bottom right corner) Best-by date May 24, 2023 (located on back panel – bottom right corner)

(located on back panel – bottom right corner) UPC code 695119120499 (located on right side panel)

“InnovAsian is working diligently with its retail customers in an effort to remove the potentially affected products from store shelves and from distribution,” according to the press release.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint about shrimp in the affected product, which bears the USDA mark of inspection but does not have the establishment number on the packaging.

The FSIS says customers with who may have purchased the entrees should not eat it, but discard it or return it to its place of purchase. The product should be discarded or returned to its place of purchase.

For questions about the recall, consumers are advised to contact the InnovAsian Cuisine hotline at 1-800-324-5140.