ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody.
Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash.
A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police Department said it all started about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
A driver of a truck was headed eastbound when they went into the westbound lanes, hitting an SUV.
A person in the SUV was sent to the hospital.
The driver of the truck ran away from the scene.
Cummings said that’s when a search began for the suspect until about 4:30 Wednesday morning.
Officers resumed the search around 7:30 a.m. until the suspect was found.