ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody.

Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash.

A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police Department said it all started about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

A driver of a truck was headed eastbound when they went into the westbound lanes, hitting an SUV.

A person in the SUV was sent to the hospital.

The driver of the truck ran away from the scene.

Cummings said that’s when a search began for the suspect until about 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Officers resumed the search around 7:30 a.m. until the suspect was found.