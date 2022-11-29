JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — A Missouri’s Area Career Opportunity grant was awarded to multiple Missouri Career and Technical Education programs by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The grant was awarded to these CTE programs in support of their work of promoting success for Missouri students upon graduation and to enhance Missouri’s workforce.

“The grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend area career centers’ capacities to increase students’ knowledge and skills needed to gain employment in current or emerging fields, continue their education, or re-train for new business and industry opportunities,” according to a newsletter. “The grant required LEAs to submit an application and match 25 percent of the awarded MACCO funds.”

MACCO gains funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Governor Parson included MACCO in his proposal to the General Assembly for the 2023 Fiscal Year budget.

“Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Every day the necessity for a post-secondary degree, trade, or industry recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs.”

Local education agencies may receive up to $400,000 in grants from MACCO for the following:

Create new high-demand and emerging programs

Construct a new area career center building

Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center

Update or expand current CTE programs

Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs

Upgrade equipment and instructional technology

Here are some of the recipients of the grant:

Gibson Technical Center, Reeds Spring, $400,000.00

