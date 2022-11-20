OZARK, MO.- It’s the start of the holiday season and the Ozarks Christmas Parade is back again. Families filled the streets and watched the floats pass by.

Though the celebration comes a little early, families from all over came out to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m from Springfield. I just wanted the kids to have a good time, and I knew that they would enjoy it.” said a participant.

This year participants were asked to bring their best performance to wow the crowd and the judges.

A holiday tradition for all in Ozark to enjoy.

“It has gotten bigger over the years. It never used to be this many people or this many items in the parade.” said another participant.