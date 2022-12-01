A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck.

Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined.

“While we would love for them to open a brick-and-mortar location here in Ozark we are extremely excited to welcome them to our city,” wrote Jackson.

According to Chick-fil-a.com, the food trucks are locally owned and operated by select Operators of Chick-fil-A restaurants. Food Trucks often serve select products. The schedule and menu vary by location.