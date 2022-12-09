NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 lineup for the Nixa Tour of Lights.

The Nixa Tour of Lights is back again with the top 15 Christmas-decorated homes that were voted by residents. This year the chamber reduced last year’s numbers from 25 houses to only 15 to speed up the experience.

“We think it’s going to be a little easier, but it is kind of an extreme challenge to get out there. And we had several kids do it and we had a kid win 100, I think a hundred bucks last year. So it’s kind of fun.” said Chris Russell, President and CEO of the Nixa Chamber.

The Tour of Lights encourages anyone, not just Nixa residents, to download their Experience Nixa app to follow the trail of Christmas homes. If you upload a photo of your favorite house, you’ll be voting for that house to win the decoration competition.

Gift cards and other prizes can also be won if you vote.

“So it’s a way for the people who are actually doing all the hard work and putting the light displays up… They get a chance to win some fun prizes, and then those who go on the tour and upload the pictures… they have a chance to win some prizes as well,” said Russell.

Another potential prize can be won if you take a selfie in front of each of the 15 houses on the tour.

Winners will be announced on December 29th.