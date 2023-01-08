OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024.

The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort and entertainment district was released in early November.

Artist rendering of a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district planned for Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. (Photo Credit: Skyview Partners)

In the press release, project managers claimed the total cost would be $300 million dollars. The plans call for 20 acres of amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, a marina, a boardwalk, and a 200 foot tall observation wheel. The amusement park will include many roller coasters and thrill rides.

Saint Louis-based SkyView Partners said they hope to break ground sometime this year, allowing the Oasis at Lakeport to open as soon as the summer of 2024. They quote Missouri’s lieutenant governor saying the project could bring 500 jobs and 500,000 new visitors to Missouri.

