KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when nothing seems better than enjoying a movie in front of a fire.

There are so many Christmas and holiday movie choices, where does a movie-lover begin? It may depend on where you live.

Scholaroo is a company that normally searches the internet to help college students find scholarships. This time the company analyzed data about the most searched Holiday movie in every state.

Overall, “The Grinch” is the most searched for Christmas Movie in 23 states.

“Home Alone” is the clear favorite in 18 other states, including almost all of the East Coast.

“Falling for Christmas,” staring Lindsay Lohan, is the most searched for movie this year in 8 states, according to the company

The following are the Christmas movies searched for the most in Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas “The Grinch” “Home Alone” “Falling for Christmas” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” “Elf”



Missouri “The Grinch” “Home Alone” “Falling for Christmas” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” “The Nutcracker”



One other note about the analysis. Alaska is the only state where “The Nutcracker” is the most searched Holiday movie.