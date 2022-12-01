SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. August

August is a name of Latin origin meaning “great, magnificent”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 112

National

– Rank: #121

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,133

#47. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 113

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#47. Hunter (tie)

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 113

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,171

#47. Colton (tie)

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 113

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#46. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 120

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#45. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 121

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#44. Weston

Weston is a name of English origin meaning “western town”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 123

National

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,766

#43. Everett

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 125

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

#42. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 126

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#41. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 129

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#40. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#39. Bennett

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,917

#37. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#37. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#36. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#35. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 135

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#34. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#30. Nolan (tie)

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 138

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#30. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 138

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#30. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 138

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#30. Cooper (tie)

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 138

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#29. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#28. Jameson

Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 142

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280

#27. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 147

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

#26. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#25. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 168

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#23. Samuel (tie)

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 170

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#23. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 170

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#22. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 171

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#21. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 175

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#20. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 182

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#19. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 197

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#18. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 201

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#17. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 205

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#16. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 210

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#15. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#14. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 215

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#13. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#12. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 220

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#11. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#10. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#9. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 228

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 262

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 292

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 298

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 304

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#2. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 307

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Missouri

– Number of babies in 2021: 359

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

