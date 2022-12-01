SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Missouri
#50. August
August is a name of Latin origin meaning “great, magnificent”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 112
National
– Rank: #121
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,133
#47. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#47. Hunter (tie)
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
– Rank: #86
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,171
#47. Colton (tie)
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#46. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
You may also like: Most diverse counties in Missouri
#45. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 121
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
#44. Weston
Weston is a name of English origin meaning “western town”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
– Rank: #95
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,766
#43. Everett
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 125
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
#42. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 126
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#41. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri
#40. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#39. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
#37. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#37. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
#36. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
You may also like: Missouri is the #9 state with the most COVID-19 worker safety violations
#35. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 135
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#34. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#30. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 138
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
#30. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 138
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#30. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 138
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Missouri
#30. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 138
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
#29. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#28. Jameson
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 142
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
#27. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 147
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
#26. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Missouri
#25. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 168
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#23. Samuel (tie)
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 170
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#23. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 170
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#22. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#21. Waylon
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 175
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
You may also like: Best colleges in Missouri
#20. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 182
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#19. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 197
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#18. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 201
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#17. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 205
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#16. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 210
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri
#15. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 211
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#14. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 215
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#13. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#12. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 220
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#11. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 221
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri
#10. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#9. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#8. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 228
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#7. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#6. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 262
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Missouri
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 292
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#4. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 298
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 304
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#2. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 307
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Missouri
– Number of babies in 2021: 359
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Missouri