The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey (ACS). But in nearly every state, there are cities where most households are earning far less than that.
Among the 28 places in Missouri with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Springfield ranks as the poorest. The typical Springfield household earns $37,491 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $57,290.
Home values are often a reflection of what people can afford. In Springfield, the typical home is worth $122,200 — compared to the typical home in Missouri, which is worth $163,600.
Here’s a look at the poorest cities in each of the 50 states:
|State
|Poorest City
|Median Household Income ($)
|Median Household Income In State ($)
|Median Home Value ($)
|Median Home Value In State ($)
|Alabama
|Bessemer
|30,284
|52,035
|100,100
|149,600
|Alaska
|Fairbanks
|64,397
|77,790
|217,700
|275,600
|Arizona
|San Luis
|41,648
|61,529
|128,500
|242,000
|Arkansas
|Pine Bluff
|34,410
|49,475
|74,900
|133,600
|California
|Coachella
|33,999
|78,672
|238,500
|538,500
|Colorado
|Pueblo
|42,902
|75,231
|149,600
|369,900
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|36,154
|79,855
|170,200
|279,700
|Delaware
|Wilmington
|45,139
|69,110
|173,500
|258,300
|Florida
|University (Hillsborough County)
|29,380
|57,703
|91,900
|232,000
|Georgia
|Statesboro
|32,790
|61,224
|115,100
|190,200
|Hawaii
|Hilo
|65,727
|83,173
|341,500
|636,400
|Idaho
|Rexburg
|33,278
|58,915
|221,700
|235,600
|Illinois
|East St. Louis
|24,009
|68,428
|53,900
|202,100
|Indiana
|Gary
|31,315
|58,235
|68,400
|148,900
|Iowa
|Clinton
|46,066
|61,836
|100,800
|153,900
|Kansas
|Kansas City
|46,424
|61,091
|101,300
|157,600
|Kentucky
|Richmond
|39,329
|52,238
|148,900
|147,100
|Louisiana
|Monroe
|31,926
|50,800
|150,000
|168,100
|Maine
|Lewiston
|42,969
|59,489
|150,100
|198,000
|Maryland
|Hagerstown
|41,905
|87,063
|160,000
|325,400
|Massachusetts
|Springfield
|41,571
|84,385
|162,900
|398,800
|Michigan
|Flint
|30,383
|59,234
|31,700
|162,600
|Minnesota
|Winona
|48,653
|73,382
|153,500
|235,700
|Mississippi
|Greenville
|29,013
|46,511
|79,900
|125,500
|Missouri
|Springfield
|37,491
|57,290
|122,200
|163,600
|Montana
|Butte-Silver Bow
|49,659
|56,539
|156,400
|244,900
|Nebraska
|Fremont
|54,291
|63,015
|140,400
|164,000
|Nevada
|Winchester
|39,368
|62,043
|172,300
|290,200
|New Hampshire
|Manchester
|62,087
|77,923
|241,600
|272,300
|New Jersey
|Camden
|28,623
|85,245
|82,500
|343,500
|New Mexico
|South Valley
|41,537
|51,243
|153,400
|175,700
|New York
|Jamestown
|34,767
|71,117
|66,400
|325,000
|North Carolina
|Asheboro
|37,171
|56,642
|119,700
|182,100
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks
|50,194
|65,315
|209,800
|199,900
|Ohio
|Warren
|27,108
|58,116
|66,100
|151,400
|Oklahoma
|Stillwater
|34,906
|53,840
|185,300
|142,400
|Oregon
|Grants Pass
|46,580
|65,667
|260,400
|336,700
|Pennsylvania
|Chester
|32,867
|63,627
|70,300
|187,500
|Rhode Island
|Woonsocket
|44,310
|70,305
|191,500
|276,600
|South Carolina
|Anderson
|33,569
|54,864
|138,000
|170,100
|South Dakota
|Rapid City
|53,760
|59,896
|194,100
|174,600
|Tennessee
|Morristown
|33,511
|54,833
|119,500
|177,600
|Texas
|Huntsville
|31,020
|63,826
|168,800
|187,200
|Utah
|Logan
|43,056
|74,197
|216,200
|305,400
|Vermont
|Burlington
|55,461
|63,477
|312,200
|230,900
|Virginia
|Danville
|37,147
|76,398
|95,500
|282,800
|Washington
|Pullman
|32,073
|77,006
|287,700
|366,800
|West Virginia
|Huntington
|33,012
|48,037
|100,300
|123,200
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|43,125
|63,293
|128,300
|189,200
|Wyoming
|Laramie
|47,463
|65,304
|225,400
|228,000
In the table above, populations of at least 25,000 were considered cities. Statistical data is provided by the ACS.