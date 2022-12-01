Americans across the country are feeling the inflation pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.

The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey (ACS). But in nearly every state, there are cities where most households are earning far less than that.

Among the 28 places in Missouri with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Springfield ranks as the poorest. The typical Springfield household earns $37,491 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $57,290.

Home values are often a reflection of what people can afford. In Springfield, the typical home is worth $122,200 — compared to the typical home in Missouri, which is worth $163,600.

Here’s a look at the poorest cities in each of the 50 states:

State Poorest City Median Household Income ($) Median Household Income In State ($) Median Home Value ($) Median Home Value In State ($) Alabama Bessemer 30,284 52,035 100,100 149,600 Alaska Fairbanks 64,397 77,790 217,700 275,600 Arizona San Luis 41,648 61,529 128,500 242,000 Arkansas Pine Bluff 34,410 49,475 74,900 133,600 California Coachella 33,999 78,672 238,500 538,500 Colorado Pueblo 42,902 75,231 149,600 369,900 Connecticut Hartford 36,154 79,855 170,200 279,700 Delaware Wilmington 45,139 69,110 173,500 258,300 Florida University (Hillsborough County) 29,380 57,703 91,900 232,000 Georgia Statesboro 32,790 61,224 115,100 190,200 Hawaii Hilo 65,727 83,173 341,500 636,400 Idaho Rexburg 33,278 58,915 221,700 235,600 Illinois East St. Louis 24,009 68,428 53,900 202,100 Indiana Gary 31,315 58,235 68,400 148,900 Iowa Clinton 46,066 61,836 100,800 153,900 Kansas Kansas City 46,424 61,091 101,300 157,600 Kentucky Richmond 39,329 52,238 148,900 147,100 Louisiana Monroe 31,926 50,800 150,000 168,100 Maine Lewiston 42,969 59,489 150,100 198,000 Maryland Hagerstown 41,905 87,063 160,000 325,400 Massachusetts Springfield 41,571 84,385 162,900 398,800 Michigan Flint 30,383 59,234 31,700 162,600 Minnesota Winona 48,653 73,382 153,500 235,700 Mississippi Greenville 29,013 46,511 79,900 125,500 Missouri Springfield 37,491 57,290 122,200 163,600 Montana Butte-Silver Bow 49,659 56,539 156,400 244,900 Nebraska Fremont 54,291 63,015 140,400 164,000 Nevada Winchester 39,368 62,043 172,300 290,200 New Hampshire Manchester 62,087 77,923 241,600 272,300 New Jersey Camden 28,623 85,245 82,500 343,500 New Mexico South Valley 41,537 51,243 153,400 175,700 New York Jamestown 34,767 71,117 66,400 325,000 North Carolina Asheboro 37,171 56,642 119,700 182,100 North Dakota Grand Forks 50,194 65,315 209,800 199,900 Ohio Warren 27,108 58,116 66,100 151,400 Oklahoma Stillwater 34,906 53,840 185,300 142,400 Oregon Grants Pass 46,580 65,667 260,400 336,700 Pennsylvania Chester 32,867 63,627 70,300 187,500 Rhode Island Woonsocket 44,310 70,305 191,500 276,600 South Carolina Anderson 33,569 54,864 138,000 170,100 South Dakota Rapid City 53,760 59,896 194,100 174,600 Tennessee Morristown 33,511 54,833 119,500 177,600 Texas Huntsville 31,020 63,826 168,800 187,200 Utah Logan 43,056 74,197 216,200 305,400 Vermont Burlington 55,461 63,477 312,200 230,900 Virginia Danville 37,147 76,398 95,500 282,800 Washington Pullman 32,073 77,006 287,700 366,800 West Virginia Huntington 33,012 48,037 100,300 123,200 Wisconsin Milwaukee 43,125 63,293 128,300 189,200 Wyoming Laramie 47,463 65,304 225,400 228,000

In the table above, populations of at least 25,000 were considered cities. Statistical data is provided by the ACS.