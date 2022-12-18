JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended last Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested around 7% more deer this year than last year’s antlerless firearms season, leading to 15,019 deer being harvested. This year’s season ran from Dec. 3-11.

The top harvest counties were Callaway, with 451 deer harvested; Pike, 412; Macon, 348. For harvest summaries from past years, click here.

For deer hunters with permits, the alternative methods portion runs from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023. After that, the archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023.