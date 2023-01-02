K9 Amul and his partner Deputy Austin Combs posing with Amul’s new armor.

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — An Oregon County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy received new body armor thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

K9 Amul was equipped with a bullet- and stab-proof protective vest that was donated from Vested Interest in K9s.

The words “In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO- EOW 6/2/20″ are embroidered on the armor. “EOW” stands for “end of watch.” Dorn was a retired police captain who was fatally shot in 2020 after he tried to stop a pawn shop burglary in St. Louis.

K9 Amul and his partner Deputy Austin Combs posing with Amul’s new armor.

Since Vested Interest in K9s began donating vests for K9s, it has provided more than 4,845 vests in all 50 states. These donations are valued at around $6.9 million. Each vest costs around $1,744-2,283.