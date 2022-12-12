FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal trial for Amber Waterman, 42, the woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Arkansas woman, has been postponed.

According to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri Southwestern Division, Waterman’s trial is now set for June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Court documents also say Waterman’s pretrial conference on Dec. 14 is canceled.

The documents state the delay was made to allow for more time for Waterman to prepare for the trial.

Waterman, 42, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after the charred body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence in Missouri on Nov. 3.

Amber Waterman appeared in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Dec. 2 where she waived a formal reading of the indictment and entered a not guilty plea. Her husband also entered a not guilty plea during a Nov. 28 court appearance.