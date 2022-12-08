TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area.

Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach.

According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia for a body that had been located in the woods. Upon arrival, deputies were able to determine that Pannier’s body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation, however, there is no evidence to support foul play, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.