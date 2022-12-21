ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe a man who shot at one of their colleagues may be in the St. Louis area.

Storlie is believed to be driving this vehicle. (Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

According to a public bulletin from the MSHP, the shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 1:20 a.m. in Carter County, located in the Ozarks in southeast Missouri.

State police claim a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white, 2006 Cadillac Escalade, on Parsons Road, north of US 60 Highway. The trooper engaged in a brief pursuit before the driver of the Escalade pulled over, got out of the SUV, and began shooting at the trooper.

The trooper’s vehicle was struck several times, but the trooper was not injured. The driver sped away in the Escalade.

State police identified the driver as 47-year-old Christopher Storlie. The Escalade has a Minnesota license plate DWH273. Storlie is from Minnesota and authorities suspect he could be in the St. Louis metro area.

Storlie should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Storlie’s whereabouts or a location of the SUV, is asked to contact you have any information about the vehicle or the suspect, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121 or dial 911 to reach your nearest law enforcement agency.