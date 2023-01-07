LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christoper Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm on Saturday.

The crash occurred when the car traveled off the right side of the road hitting the driveway and making it airborne. The car landed in a ditch on all four wheels.

Woodrum was pronounced dead later in the day.

This is Troop I’s first fatality of 2023.