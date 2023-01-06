LAURIE, Mo. – Laurie Police officers were sent to a mobile home park for a domestic dispute where the suspect ended up dying from a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, on January 5 around 7:30 p.m., officers arrived at O Road Park Place mobile home park on Care Free Lane. Officers noticed the assault victim standing in the roadway, while the suspect was standing on the porch of a residence.

The suspect was identified as Brian G. Mummert, 44, from Sunrise Beach.

The officers noticed a firearm in Mummert’s waistband.

As they attempted to get him to comply with their commands, Mummert began to draw his weapon. One officer fired their weapon, striking Mummert.

The release states that officers began life-saving measures and requested Fire/EMS assistance at the scene.

Mummert was pronounced dead a short time after Fire/EMS arrived.

At this time, the investigation is still being conducted. More information will be released once the investigation is complete.