CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden County when it traveled off of the right side of the road and hit a tree.

All four passengers were taken to a hospital:

  • Drew R. Webber, 19, of Sunrise Beach. Webber was the driver and sustained moderate injuries.
  • Daetin N. Wagner, 21, of Osage Beach. She sustained serious injuries.
  • Gavyen A. Lage, 18, of Eldon. He sustained moderate injuries.
  • Corbin D. Self, 20, of Lake Ozark. He sustained moderate injuries.