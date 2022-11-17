CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden County when it traveled off of the right side of the road and hit a tree.
All four passengers were taken to a hospital:
- Drew R. Webber, 19, of Sunrise Beach. Webber was the driver and sustained moderate injuries.
- Daetin N. Wagner, 21, of Osage Beach. She sustained serious injuries.
- Gavyen A. Lage, 18, of Eldon. He sustained moderate injuries.
- Corbin D. Self, 20, of Lake Ozark. He sustained moderate injuries.