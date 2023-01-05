HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville police officer placed on administrative leave accused of improperly handling a domestic assault call is back out patrolling despite open county and state investigations into the allegations that he broke protocol.

Highlandville Mayor Clint Ellingsworth confirms to KOLR10 Investigates that Officer Tracy West was reinstated last week after the city’s only other full-time officer took time off for an ankle injury.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into West began two weeks ago and remains active.

Documents obtained independently by KOLR10 Investigates shows an investigator with the state of Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program (POST) is also looking into the allegations.