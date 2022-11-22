DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Former Missouri Agape Boarding School teacher Steve Wukmer is behind bars in Alabama facing 215 counts of child pornography possession.

According to police and jail records, Wukmer was arrested at his workplace and booked into jail around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. He is being held at the Dekalb County Jail on $6.45 million bond.

KOLR10 Investigates spoke to two former students at the embattled school under fire for alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Robert Bucklin and Colton Schrag confirm Wukmer taught boys 14 and younger during his time at Agape in Stockton, Missouri between 2005 and 2006.

Schrag was one of his students. He remembers 66-year-old Wukmer and says he treated the boys nicely.

“I’m not surprised,” said Schrag. “Since I spoke out two years ago about Agape, we’ve uncovered a number of people who were child predators.”

Police say the investigation into these charges began earlier in November after the Rainsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received a tip.

“Further investigation of Mr. Wukmer indicated that he had been a former children’s minister in the state of Ohio,” Rainsville Police said on Facebook. “At this time, it is unclear if there was any misconduct in the State of Ohio for this type of behavior.”

The Facebook post indicates the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office performed forensic downloads of the electronic devices seized during search warrants performed at Wukmer’s home.

“I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised,” said Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson. “We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I am so proud of our police department for jumping on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community.”