KOLR 10 Investigates
Inmates at Licking prison overdosed: 8x lethal level
Top KOLR 10 Investigates Headlines
Licking inmate overdosed: 3x lethal fentanyl amount
New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force
Death rate at Licking prison above national average
Missouri man searching for late wife’s wedding rings
Safety loophole exposed in Stockton parade accident
Mercy responds to patient’s huge fee increase
More KOLR 10 Investigates
KOLR 10 investigates Liberty Utilities billing
Fate of MO pot issue to be decided this week
Mercy triples patient’s bill, refuses to comment
How many illegal Airbnbs are operating in SGF
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
Judge urges an end to infant daycare death case
SDC EMS team handled employee emergency internally
Missouri Election November 2022
Republicans win control of the House
Police Chief, community react to Strafford tax increase
Mo. voter turnout down from 2018 midterms
Next for MO after Schmitt, Fitzpatrick election wins
Why AP hasn’t called control of Congress yet
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Amendment 4: Missouri votes to increase KCPD funding
Here’s who won MO State House races in the Ozarks
View All Missouri Election November 2022
National News
How to download tweets, data from Twitter
New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they …
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
Catalytic-converter thieves pull up in Lamborghini
Ex-SpaceX employees say company violated labor law
Video shows teen who escaped from reported captivity
View All National News
Crime
Video shows teen who escaped from reported captivity
SPD needs your help identifying robbery suspect
Springfield bank robber pleads guilty
SGF man arrested after leaving the scene of crash
Man accused of threatening woman before sodomy trial
SGF man sentenced to 12 years for murder
View All Crime
Republic News
Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash
Animal shelters overwhelmed, due to inflation
New Republic pre-school helping hundreds of families
Back to school safety in Republic, Missouri
Whataburger holds groundbreaking ceremony
Republic sales tax renewals on August 2 ballot
View All Republic News
Nixa News
Nixa leaders react to failure of police, parks tax
Nixa police sales tax failed at the polls
Nixa police arrest man near JTSD
Local food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals
Football Rivalry bolsters donations to food pantry
Standoff in Nixa leads to two arrests
View All Nixa News
Ozark News
Ozark elementary school students honor Veterans Day
Ozark public safety tax failed on Tuesday
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, MO
Local food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals
Ozark PD asks voters to approve Use Tax
Football Rivalry bolsters donations to food pantry
How these Christian County cities got their names
Cause of death in Ozark officer-involved shooting
Bigfoot in MO? Find out at Ozarks Bigfoot conference
Thieves are targeting businesses in Ozark
View All Ozark News
Trending Stories
Snow in MO this winter? A look at the latest outlook
Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified
Growing marijuana at home after Amendment 3
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified